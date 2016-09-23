Eustace sweeps Summerfield meet

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 23, 2016

Monitor Staff Reports

NEW SUMMERFIELD–The Eustace cross country team completed a clean sweep of first place finishes at the New Summerfield Invitational Sept. 17.

Both girls and boys’ varsity and junior varsity teams won their collective contests, showing just how dominant and deep the cross country program is in Eustace.

The varsity girls claimed seven of the top 10 spots in the race, led by Chanda Westbrook (11:52.80) in first place and Sabrina Davis (12:22.30) in second. Westbrook is distancing herself among the elite of all cross country runners in Texas, finishing 20 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner.

Team captain and newly crowned Homecoming and Rodeo Queen Shelby White came in fourth with a time of 12:43.90, and Cara Henson ended the race in fifth place with a time of 12:50. Skye Burns was seventh (13:10.70).

Rounding out the team were Reece Thorne in eighth (13:13), Molly McAtee in 10th (13:19.10).

Also winning their respective race, varsity boys had six runners in the top 10. The boys team was led by frontrunner Ericsen Gudjohnsen, who finished in first place with a time of (14:54.40).

Zane Arambula was third (15:15), Michael Wong fifth (15:37.20), Micah Zimmerer seventh (15:45.60), Andrew Page ninth (15:51) and Nicolas Westbrook 10th (15:51.40).

Both junior varsity teams took first place with perfect scores of 15 points. To get the low score of 15 points, which like golf, gains you a victory, the team must finish with the top five runners in the race. The junior varsity boys were led by Ayden Reed and Ben Warren. The girls got the first eight finishing spots, led Macy Penix and Brooke McAtee.