Council adopts budget, tax rate

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 23, 2016

By Emmalee Doss

Monitor Correspondent

MABANK–The Mabank City Council adopted a budget for 2017 FY, which starts Oct. 1, 2016 with an adjusted opening balance of about $915,000. Under the current property tax rate of 46.3364 cents per $100 property value it expects to raise another $936,443.

Sales tax revenue is estimated to bring in $1,087,500 and the franchise tax another $195,000. With the addition of fees for licenses, permits, fines and forfeitures, charges for trash removal interest on investments and property and other funding sources, total $2,993,119. The total available for the 2017 budget totals $3,908.266.

The budget allocates $208,100 to the volunteer fire department and $649,271 to the police department. The police budget fell by nearly $30,000 from last year’s total expenditures, notably $12,000 from regular salaries and nearly $6,000 deduction on the annual salary for the police chief. The Street Department is operating on a budget nearly $10,000 slimmer than last year.

The Sanitation department saw an increase of a little less than $59,000, with a boost in personnel. The library budget totals $41,330, the senior citizen services, including Star Transit annual fee of $3,120, totals $23,120. The Parks and Recreation department gets $196,968 with a capital outlay of $30,000 for improvements to parking and $88,268 in salaries and wages.

The city utility budget totals $5,299,172 with proceeds from customers, bond notes and sewer grant funding totaling $3,066,400. Total expenditures budgeted at $3,719.685, leaving a surplus of $1,579.487 for the beginning of FY2018. Capital improvements planned for the water and sewer system totals $563,000.

To fund the convenience of accepting credit card transactions, the Mabank City Council approved a 3 percent fee or $5 minimum for payments using an electronic transfer of funds. The implementation of this fee is still being researched, city manager Bryant Morris told The Monitor.

“The problem is at the end of the year the city has this business fee for using an electronic transfer system, which we hope to cover by the equitable sharing of the cost among those who enjoy this convenience,” Morris said. Once properly implemented, this addition will apply to the payment of utility service, permits, and fees.

In other business Sept. 13, council members:

• contracted with Star Transit as part of the county-wide bus system, for service in Mabank based on population numbers for $3,120 a year or $260 monthly, beginning Oct. 1.

• appointed Angela Dewitt to a two-year term on the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Mabank. She replaces Linda Barrett, who is coming off the board.

• heard that the First Presbyterian Church of Mabank will have a Guest Speaker at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept 28.

• allowed the EDC to partner with J Tres properties to build two buildings on the corner lots on Market Street.