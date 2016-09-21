Yellowjackets still perfect after four games

Monitor Staff Reports

MAYPEARL–It was a battle of undefeated teams Friday as the Maypearl Panthers hosted the Kemp Yellowjackets to open competition in District 6-3A, Division I.

Kemp proved to be the better of the teams, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 26-14 win and improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Yellowjackets look to keep a perfect season alive as they hosted Palmer next week. Palmer hasn’t been able to find success yet this season with an 0-4 record, so Kemp should be the heavy favorites. They lost last week to No. 5 Sunnyvale 70-0. Head Coach Brandon Hankins isn’t underestimating them though.

“Palmer is a good football team, we will have our work cut out for us,” he said.

The Yellowjackets are still undefeated this season, a far cry from a couple of years ago when they went multiple season without winning a district game. Hankins says the team is enjoying the success.

“It was a big win for us against Maypearl,” he said. “The kids have done really well so far this season. It feels good to be undefeated and has been a long time since we have seen that around here. We hope to keep that trend going.

The’Jackets trailed Maypearl early in the game 7-0 before scoring two consecutive touchdown to bring the score to 12-7.

Maypearl, an Ellis County school, answered to take a 14-12 lead before Kemp made it 19-14 heading into the half.

The second half produced few points as both defenses tightened up. Kemp was able to score the only points of the half to take a 12-point win.

There are still plenty of other undefeated teams in the district. Grandview improved to 4-0 with a 62-13 win against Scurry-Rosser, and No. 5 Sunnyvale improved to 4-0 with a 70-0 win against Palmer. Madison blanked Life Oak Cliff 34-0 and improved to 4-0.