September 21, 2016

Lt. Col. Ronald Lee “Skip” Harless of Tool was born Feb. 10, 1928 in Charleston, W.Va. He died at Baylor Hospital, Dallas, on Sept. 9, 2016.

Ron moved to the Cedar Creek Lake area in 1990. He had previously spent 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, worked as a corporate pilot for the Lennox Corporation in Dallas, and partnered with area resident John Peterson in Amphibians, Inc., an aircraft dealership in Addison.

Ron was a patient and humble man. He loved to play games, from Rook and Joker to backyard football. Anything that burned fossil fuel and went fast was of interest to him, including go-carts, motorcycles and Corvettes.

Above all, he loved to fly. His proudest anniversary celebrated the date he earned his wings, Aug. 4, 1950. Skip flew P-Sls in Korea, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross in that conflict, and he later flew jets in the Vietnam War.

After he retired to the lake area, he built seven aircraft in his garage, which he flew out of GBC Airport at Harbor Point. He freely shared his joy of flying with anyone who wanted a ride in the sky, from family and neighbors to casual acquaintances such as waitresses, tow truck operators and his dentist. He was a skilled pilot, having logged over 15,000 hours in the air, including touring with a USAF aerobatics team in the South Pacific.

Ron is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Ester “Vy” Kenyon Harless of Tool, and daughter Cindy Beck and husband Carl of Trinidad. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Harless, of Cross Lanes,W.Va, his sister, Patricia Allen, of Dallas, his daughter-in-law, Brenda Teague Kenyon of Palmer, his two grandsons, Jason Teague of Allen, and Zachary Kenyon of Ft. Riley, Kan. and by six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Ronald Harless, Sr. and Margaret Bowling of Charleston, W.Va. and also by his son Steven Kenyon, of Palmer.

Funeral services were held Sept. 14, 2016 at the Metrocrest Funeral Home in Carrollton. Entombment followed at the Hilltop Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans of America or to Wounded Warriors.