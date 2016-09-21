Mabank boys finish fourth in invitational

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 21, 2016

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

CANTON–The Mabank varsity boys cross country team finished fourth in a field of 12 teams at the Canton Invitational Sept. 17 in Canton. Joining Mabank was the Kemp Yellowjackets, where junior varsity runner Alex Wilson finished second overall in the junior circuit.

The Panthers finished the boys’ varsity race with 125 points, behind Kaufman (35 points), Canton (70 points) and Bishop Gorman (98 points).

Kaleb Allen set the pace for the Mabank boys with a 14th place finish (18:19.15). The rest of the team followed about a minute behind as Tim Beall (27th, 19:01.39) and Raul Flores (28th, 19:01.82) finished the race in step with each other. Konner Kemp (32nd, 19:08.29) and Aaron Wilson (33rd, 19:11.23) crossed the finish line just seconds later. Tanner Henderson rounded out the Mabank roster (37th, 19:31.43).

Hector Hernandez was the lone competitor from the Kemp Yellowjacket squad (34th, 19:16.16).

The Girls varsity team wasn’t as successful, coming in at 11th place with 285 points, though they were able to field a complete roster to race as a team. Fairfield won the girls meet (53 points), followed by Kaufman (58 points) and Canton (69 points).

Carly Usery held the fastest time for the Mabank girls, finishing 35th with a time of 14:41.40. The rest of the Lady Panthers were Meagan Mueller (61st, 16:07.22), Kaylee Boren (65th, 16:18.81), Jennifer Waters (78th, 17:32.43), Skylette Wolfe (82nd, 18:23.30) and Ashley Tupper (83rd, 18:27.17).

Three Lady ’Jackets also competed in the race. Kenzee King (40th, 14:53.94), Evelyn Mireles (63rd, 16:15.48) and Lilia Fonseca (72nd, 16:32.45) represented Kemp.

Perhaps the brightest spot for the local teams belonged to Kemp junior varsity runner Alex Wilson, who finished second in the junior varsity boys race with a time of 19:14.74.

The Mabank boy’s JV team finished in second place (80 points) behind Kaufman (20 points). Kemp finished sixth with 126 points.

Other individual JV boys finishes for Mabank include Jacob Johnson (8th, 19:49.65), Covey Martin (13th, 20:35.09), Reid Wise (21st, 21:22.69), Jadin Smith (30th, 21:59.66), Angel Martinez (33rd, 22:24.55), Josh Davidson (37th, 22:58.05) and Brenson Dennie (65th, 25:52.27).

Other individual JV boy’s runners for Kemp include Luis Soto (11th, 20:17.74), Garrett Clark (57th, 24:35.08), Dakota McRoy (62nd, 25:10.95), Hunter Cook (74th, 29:34.50) and Eric Soto (75th, 30:17.41).

The Kemp JV girls team finished fourth (99 points) behind Kaufman (33 points), Fairfield (49 points) and Bishop Gorman (57 points). Mabank did not field a girl’s JV team.

Kemp JV girls competitors were Jodan Cox (5th, 14:55.28), Cristal Fonseca (22nd, 16:29.45), Emily January (28th, 16:53.23), Deisy Soto-Galindo (31st, 17:10.62), Gracie Garner (36th, 17:46.16) and Jaylin Contreras (47th, 18:59.42).