Howard “Smokey” Lynn Goth

Howard “Smokey” Lynn Goth, age 70, a Gun Barrel City resident, was born on May 10, 1946 to Eldon G, and Rachel (Shinnemen) Goth at Middleton, Wis. and passed away on Sept. 3, 2016 in Coalgate, Okla.

He received an Associate’s Degree. Smokey worked in concrete construction for residential building. He was of the Baptist faith. Smokey enjoyed welding, coaching soccer, motorcycles (especially Harleys), spending time with his daughter and grandchildren.

Smokey was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Rachel (Shinnemen) Goth, sisters Patty Goth, Teona Goth, brother David Goth and infant son James Goth.

Smokey is survived by his daughter Rachel Goth and fiancé Whitney Pepper of Lehigh, Okla., brother Michael Goth and wife Bonnie of Cottage Grove, Wis., grandsons Sterling James Pepper and Heagyn Reese Pepper of Lehigh, Okla., granddaughter Delilah Ann Pepper of Lehigh, Okla., along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear and loved friends.