Herbert Clarence Hulse

Funeral services for Herbert Clarence Hulse, 73, were held Sept.17, 2016 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Bro. Steve Glosup officiating.

Herbert passed away Sept. 14, 2016 in Tyler. He was born Nov. 26, 1942 in Dallas to Herbert Dwight Hulse and Lola Virginia O’Reily.

Herbert grew up in Dallas and moved to Canton in 1974. He loved working on cars, carpentry work and playing guitar.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ruth Hulse, of Mabank, daughter Cindy and Danny Coffey of Powell, daughter Karen and Monte Howard of Pinola, Miss., son Allen and Wendy Hulse of Brownsboro, daughter Ronda Hulse of Mabank, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sisters Ruby Moore, Rosie Richardson, Lola Mae Thrasher, Kitty Renfro, Evelyn Baumgardner, Marie Wright, Mary Anderson and brother John Hulse.

Herbert is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Lola Hulse, sister Betty Lou Ramsey, brothers Patrick Hulse and Tommy Hulse.

Interment was at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mabank.