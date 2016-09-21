Commissioners adopt budget, tax rate

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 21, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

KAUFMAN–The Kaufman County Commissioners adopted the 2017 fiscal year county budget, 3-2, Monday with commissioners Jimmy Vrzalik and Ken Schoen opposed. Precinct 1 Commissioner Vrzalik described the reset salaries, expenses and other allowances of all elected county and precinct offices as “vastly unfair. No way the citizens of Kaufman County should support this,” he said.

The general fund totals $39,317,896, that’s a little more than $2,000,000 more than last year, reflective of $600 pay raises to all elected officials, along with allowances for cell phone expenses, use of personal car for justices of the peace; and longevity pay, most less than $100. Three noted exceptions are County Judge of $2,457.12, and $1,736 for Precincts 3 and 4 Justices of the Peace.

With a 97 percent tax collection rate, the county estimates collecting $31,245,704. Additional revenues from fees, sales tax on mixed drinks sales, interest, and other revenues, such as a federal contract to house prisoners adds another $8.8M.

The commissioners adopted a tax rate of 58.87 cents per $100 of taxable property value, which is estimated to raise $4,530,386.44, an increase of 10.81 percent of which $1,136,938.41 comes from new property added to the tax roll this year. The tax rate reflects a 2.18 percent increase over last year’s rate. Within that rate structure the portion set aside for road and bridge funding increased from 8.67 cents per $100 to 9.20 cents.

The sole person addressing the commissioners during the last public hearing on the budget came from Precinct 3 Constable Keith Stephens, who opposed losing funding for a part-time position that would impact the office’s work load of serving 538 papers so far this year. Earlier, Stephens had resisted aiding the tax office in Terrell in making daily bank deposit runs on its behalf. Precincts 1 and 2 constables said they would do it, so commissioners split a $20,000 funding for the part-time position between the two willing constable offices to make the deposits in Precinct 3, Judge Wood explained to The Monitor.

In other business, commissioners:

• changed the personnel handbook regarding the rehire of former retired employees to stipulate a minimum of three calendar months since retiring before rehiring.

• reappointed Randy Richards as Kaufman County Fire Marshal

• approved the purchase of issued handguns at 50 percent fair market value to retiring officers Keith Ramsey and Tim Spillman for $218.33.

• adopted the County Clerk’s Records Archive Plan of charging a $10 fee until 2019 for the recording of documents.

• approved a memorandum of understanding with North Central Texas Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, where the county contributes $13,000 and gets back $300,000 worth of services. “Seems a pretty good deal for the citizens of Kaufman County,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Ken Schoen said.