24 school districts earn postsecondary distinction /Malakoff ISD among them

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 21, 2016

Special to The Monitor

AUSTIN–The Texas Education Agency this week announced that 24 school districts and charters that achieved a Met Standard rating in the 2016 state accountability ratings have also received a distinction designation for postsecondary readiness. Among them is Malakoff ISD.

“We are very excited to receive this news from the TEA,” Malakoff Superintendent Randy Perry said. “Postsecondary readiness is any area that has been a focus for Malakoff ISD.”

The postsecondary readiness distinction – the only distinction at the district level under the state accountability system – takes into account factors such as graduation rates, ACT/SAT participation and performance, Career and Technical Education (CTE) graduates, and dual-credit course completion rates.

Other school districts and charters earning a postsecondary readiness distinction in 2016 are as Carroll ISD, Cisco ISD, Clifton ISD, Cross Plains ISD, Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, Harmony School of Excellence (Houston), Harmony School of Science (Houston), Haskell ISD, Kerrville ISD, Los Fresnos CISD, Lovejoy ISD, Milano ISD, Miles ISD, NYOS Charter School (Austin), Panola Charter School, Pilot Point ISD, Prairie Valley ISD, Sharyland ISD, Smyer ISD, South Texas ISD, Sundown ISD, Vanguard Academy (Pharr) and Wall ISD.

Carroll ISD, Kerrville ISD, Los Fresnos CISD, Sharyland ISD, and South Texas ISD earned the postsecondary distinction for the third consecutive year. These districts have earned the distinction every year it has been part of the state accountability system.

Last month, TEA released the 2016 state accountability ratings for more than 1,200 school districts and charters, as well as more than 8,600 campuses statewide. The ratings revealed that approximately 94 percent of school districts and charters across Texas have achieved the rating of Met Standard.

To view the 2016 state accountability ratings and distinction designations for districts, charters and campuses, visit the Texas Education Agency website, tea. texas.gov/2016 Accountability.aspx.