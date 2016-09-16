Monitor Staff Reports GRAND SALINE–The Eustace Lady Bulldogs remain a perfect 2-0 in district play after defeating the Lady Indians in four sets Sept. 12 in Grand Saline. Eustace came into the match fresh off a win in the district opener against Mineola last weekend and kept the momentum coming into the match, winning by […]
By Pearl Cantrell Monitor Staff Writer ATHENS–Henderson County Commissioners adopted a revised 2017 budget and tax rate Tuesday, after much discussion sparked by retiring Precinct 3 Commissioner Ronny Lawrence. Action in three motions, suggested the taxpayer would see a return through a lowered tax rate achieved by the elimination of a proposed staffing position in […]