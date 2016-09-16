Murder probe charges Quinlan man, victim’s wife /

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 16, 2016







By Larry Briscoe

Monitor Correspondent

ROYSE CITY–A Quinlan man and the wife of a Royse City man who is the victim in a murder investigation were charged this week and held in Hunt County.

The victim, Robert Poynter, served as captain in the University Park Fire Department.

Chacey Tyler Poynter, 29, of Royse City is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Michael Glen Garza, 37, of Quinlan is charged with murder and is held in the Hunt County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Royse City Chief of Police Jeff Stapleton said his officers were dispatched at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to the area of Farm-to-Market 35 near Hunt County Road 2595 “regarding a female in the roadway attempting to stop vehicles.”

In a press release, Chief Stapleton stated, his officers made contact with a woman near the roadway, who told them her husband had been shot and was in a vehicle located on CR 2595. Officers placed the woman in a police vehicle and went to investigate.

“A male subject who is believed to be the female’s husband was discovered in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound,” Stapleton said.

The man was already dead when officers arrived. “Officers investigating this incident discovered suspicious and conflicting information that was provided by the female,” the police chief said. “Further investigation revealed that a third party is believed to have been at the location at the time of the incident.”

Later police identified the deceased as Robert Poynter. Initially, Robert’s wife, Chacey Poynter was detained, while an arrest warrant was sought for conspiracy to commit murder.

Further investigation led officers to believe that a second person, Michael Garza, of Quinlan was involved in the man’s shooting death and an arrest warrant for murder was issued.

“During the early morning hours of Sept.11, Mr. Garza turned himself in to the Hunt County Sheriff Office,” a press release reported. The investigation continues. “This is still a very active investigation and investigators are working to process many elements of this crime,” Stapleton said.

The University Park Fire Department issued this statement on Saturday, “Saturday morning, the University Park Fire Department was notified concerning the death of UPFD Capt. Robert Poynter and subsequent investigation by the Royse City Police Department. The members of the University Park Fire Department were deeply saddened to hear of his passing. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.

A long-tenured firefighter-paramedic, Capt. Poynter began his service with the department in 1997. He was promoted to lieutenant in April 2002 and became a captain in May 2012.”