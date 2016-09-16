Lady Bulldogs perfect in district play/Remain undefeated with 2-0 record in 3-A District 12

Monitor Staff Reports

GRAND SALINE–The Eustace Lady Bulldogs remain a perfect 2-0 in district play after defeating the Lady Indians in four sets Sept. 12 in Grand Saline.

Eustace came into the match fresh off a win in the district opener against Mineola last weekend and kept the momentum coming into the match, winning by scores of 27-25, 25-21 and 25-18. Eustace lost the second match 27-25.

The Lady ’Dogs were led offensively by Sydnee Wynn and Reece Thorne with 18 and 17 kills each. Jessica Plunk and Erica Hoop had seven each, and Johnsynn Luckey three.

Kelsie Richmond and Wynn had two aces each serving, and Luckey and Hoops secured one a piece.

Luckey was stalwart on defense with three blocks. Wynn and Jessica Plunk had one each.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs are the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets. Eustace will take a short trip down 175 next Friday to see which team will come out on top for Cedar Creek Lake bragging rights and a better position in 3A-District 12.