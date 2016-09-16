Hannah Elizabeth Costlow

Hannah Elizabeth Costlow, 6 months old, passed peacefully from the arms of her earthly parents and into the arms of her heavenly Father on Sept. 8, 2016, following a courageous battle with SMA Type 1. From her birth on March 10, 2016 until her last day, her precious life was spent surrounded by family and loved ones, who were touched in a great way throughout her short, yet very memorable time on earth. The around-the-clock care provided by her mother, father and grandmother kept Hannah’s 183-day life free from pain and full of love.

Hannah lived a very happy life. Her sweet disposition, beautiful smile and bright eyes melted the hearts of those around her. She was affectionately known as “The Munchkin” by her parents.

Each day with Hannah was a blessing and an opportunity to create lasting memories. She loved watching her nursery rhyme videos (with British accents), reading her farm book, playing with her balloons and bath time!

Hannah is survived by her loving parents, Jordan and Zach Costlow of Fort Worth, maternal grandparents Tammye and Dr. Russell Marshall of Mabank, paternal grandparents Julie and Paul Costlow of Gun Barrel City, uncles Griffin, Landon, and Alden Marshall and Cody Costlow; aunt Payton Costlow, maternal great-grandparents Claudia and Ben Goolsby of Timpson, paternal great-grandmother Sue Gafford of Terrell, and paternal great-grandfather Clint Costlow, Jr. of Mesquite.

She is preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Vivian and Rayburn Marshall, and paternal great-grandfather Donald Gafford and paternal great-grandmother Billie Costlow.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 1 p.m., Sept. 24, 2016, at Cornerstone Baptist Church (7955 N. Beach Street Fort Worth, TX 76137). Those attending are asked to wear their “Hannah shirt” or bright colors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hannah’s name by check to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or through the Cure SMA website www.curesma.org.