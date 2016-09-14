Rose Marie Poplet

Rose (Rosalie) Marie Poplet (Piazza), born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 5, 1933, went to the afterlife on Sept. 6, 2016, at the Kemp Care Center

She was baptized at St. Martin of Tours Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 4, 1933. She graduated from Halsey Junior High School in February 1948. She attended the Waterbury Institute of Technology in Connecticut and Moorpark Junior College in California. She was a life-long learner and voracious reader.

Rose was the daughter of Sebastiana Giordano and Camilla Piazza. Her grandmother was Rosalie Giordano and grandfather was John Giordano, according to a family album.

She is survived by two children, James Scaminaci III and Sherry Ann Parks, four grandchildren, Juliana Scaminaci, James Scaminaci IV, Shyla McAleavy (Parks), and Cody Parks, great-grandchildren Marguerite and Rocco McAleavy, her niece Anita Griffith and grand-niece Arianah Musique Brown, Sandra and Richard Adams, Salvatore Scaminaci, and her first husband, Jim Scaminaci Jr. and his wife Dori, who ensured that she never lacked for basic necessities.

Rose lived a life filled with travel to Italy, Switzerland, and living in every corner of the country, from New York and Conneticut to California to Montana to Texas and other points in-between.

Never a self-described feminist, she trail-blazed the male-dominated defense electronics industry in the 1960s and ‘70s as an electrical designer performing computer-aided design, sales, purchasing and accounting.

Always known as an excellent cook, she was the co-owner of the small Plaza Gourmet restaurant in Newbury Park, Calif. which opened in 1965. In 1965, she passed the Wine Study Course of the California Wine Institute.

She was a founding member and vice president of the Newbury Park Women’s Club, a group striving to, “promote and organize worthwhile projects for the betterment and advancement of Newbury Park,” according to a local newspaper report.

Rose was an ardent Goldwater conservative her whole life. In her later years, she generously contributed to those in need including the Lakota and Navajo First Peoples as evidenced by at least a dozen Dreamcatcher nets. She supported the Humane Society, the Macular Degeneration Research program and the USO. She supported for many years the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, the United States Navy Memorial, the United States Deputy Sheriffs Association and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

She was a volunteer at the Mabank Senior Center where she had many friends. She was also an associate at the Gun Barrel City Walmart for many years where she built up a strong network of an extended family.

After her massive stroke in August, she was adamant about returning to Mabank to be closer to friends, especially John Daniels, Neal Drake, Howard Hamilton, and Nancy Schoenle, who all helped her immeasurably. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.