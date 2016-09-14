Eustace wins homecoming game/Bulldogs’ defense posts second consecutive shutout

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 14, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The home crowd had a rewarding Homecoming win against the Palmer Bulldogs 42-0, with some exciting long yard runs for touchdowns in both halves of the game Sept. 9.

Eustace scored its first running touchdown in the first six minutes of the first half and posted a final touchdown in the last six minutes of the game.

Quarterback Alejandro Sanchez ran for 68 yards to put the first points on the board, but the point after went wide of the uprights. On the next Eustace play, Cameron Rogers scored the second touchdown with a 67-yard run and the point after by Darren Marcus brought the score to 13-0, which held through the very last 38 seconds of the second quarter, when Eustace posted its next TD and PAT for a 21-point lead going into halftime.

The Palmer football team leaned heavily on making long passes and misses. At the beginning of the third quarter, Eustace corner back Cole Yarbrough made his second interception of the night and a 40-yard run brought the ball just inside the 10-yard line. A quarterback keeper scored the touchdown, with a good PAT for a score of 28-0, Eustace. Following another Palmer attempt to drive the ball toward the uprights, Yarbrough again interceped the ball and carried it for an 84-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion brought the score to 36-0.

On the next Palmer possession, quarterback Wesley Greenlee connected with receiver Gunnar Barnes at the 31-yard line. However, the Eustace defensive line was successful at pushing them back to the 50-yard line and holding them there. The closest the visitors got to the goal line all night was the 17-yard line.

The Bulldogs scored their final touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter with no extra points, for the 42-0 final.