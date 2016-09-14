Eagles spoil Panthers’ homecoming, 33-24

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 14, 2016

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–It was a close one Friday night as the Mabank Panthers last-minute Homecoming game comeback attempt was spoiled by the visiting Canton Eagles, 33-24.

The game was closer than the nine-point spread indicates, as the Panthers threatened to tie the game or take the lead in the match’s final minutes. Down 27-24, the Panthers defense held off Canton and forced a punt, bringing the offense onto the field with just two minutes on the game clock.

Junior quarterback Clay Conway led the charge on a drive that began on Mabank’s own 20-yard line. After a Canton roughing-the-passer penalty and two first downs later, Mabank worked itself to the Canton 43-yard line. The crowd was ecstatic, but the win was not to be, as Conway’s next pass went errant to a Canton defender. The Eagles cornerback used his speed to run the ball all the way to the end zone for what would be Canton’s second interception return for a touchdown in the game. The score halted the Panthers chances for a homecoming victory and gave the Eagles the 33-24 win.

The game started well for the Panthers, as Mabank took the lead with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter when Conway ran a five-yard quarterback keeper for a 6-0 score. The Panthers missed the two-point conversion attempt.

The Panthers defense put a stop to the Eages on the next possession and took over after a punt on its own 15-yard line. Conway threw his first pick of the night just a couple of plays later when the Eagles intercepted the ball on the Mabank 21-yard line. Canton hammered the ball in the end zone to take a 7-6 lead after the successful extra point.

Mabank answered right back on the next possession with decent drive, taking the ball all the way to the 12-yard line before settling for a field goal, and more importantly, a 9-7 lead with 6:07 remaining in the first half.

The Eagles scored on their next possession too, beginning with a kickoff return to the Mabank 43-yard line. After a big play to get the ball to the 17-yard line, then another run to the 5-yard line, Canton scored a touchdown on a third down attempt. After the extra point, the Eages led, 14-9.

The Panthers tried to make the most of their final minutes, driving the field deep into Canton territory. Unfortunately, Conway ended the first half just as the game ended with an interception returned all the way for an Canton touchdown. The Eagles led 20-9.

After Homecoming celebrations, the Panthers took the field again. Both teams played with grit and heart, trading turnover on downs and punts, until the Panthers put together a 12-plus play drive that included a successful fourth-and-one conversion, resulting in a Jacob Collinsworth touchdown to take the score to 20-15 at the 11:56 mark of the fourth quarter. Coach Mikey Thompson called for the 2-point conversion to take the game within a field goal and it paid off, 20-17.

The Eagles responded with their own touchdown drive with a 14-yard strike to build the lead to 27-17 at 9:33 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers answered right back with their own score five minutes later on a 24 yard pass to Chaseon Parks to make the score 27-24 with 4:23 remaining, just two minutes before the ill-fated Mabank drive to end the game.

The Mabank Panthers drop to 0-3, while the Canton Eagles climb to 3-0. Both teams will take on their final non-district opponents of the season Sept. 16 when the Panthers face Ferris and Canton takes on Life Waxahachie.