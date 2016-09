Crystal Lynn Bruner Flemming

September 14, 2016

Crystal Lynn Bruner Flemming was born in Kaufman on May 9 1972 and passed away on Aug. 24, 2016.

Crystal attended Kemp schools. After high school she attended Trinity Valley Community College in Terrell for computer programming and web design. She designed computer video games and websites by trade but her passion was in photography. She loved taking pictures of her nieces and nephews and anyone that would get in front of her camera.

Crystal was preceded in death by her great-grandparents Tobe and Flossie Grinstead, her grandparents Junior and Dorothy Henderson and Lloyd and Esther Bruner.

She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Fleming of Kemp, her mother Linda Henderson Bruner and Jerry Shephard, her father Mark and Kay Bruner, mother-in-law Belinda and Rod Sheaner, father-in-law Robert and Donna Fleming, brothers Chris and Traci Bruner, Chad and Alicia Bruner, sister-in-law Becky and Layton Mahon, nephews Cody, Sean, Jacob and Samuel Bruner and Liam Mahan, nieces Harley and Dakota Bruner and Delia Mahan and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.