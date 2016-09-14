Commissioners nix fire marshal’s request for help, tighten budget, but maintain proposed tax rate

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : September 14, 2016

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

ATHENS–Henderson County Commissioners adopted a revised 2017 budget and tax rate Tuesday, after much discussion sparked by retiring Precinct 3 Commissioner Ronny Lawrence. Action in three motions, suggested the taxpayer would see a return through a lowered tax rate achieved by the elimination of a proposed staffing position in the Fire Marshal’s Office. However, when all was said and done, the tax rate remained the same and a needed posting was eliminated.

The court reasoned that it would be counter-productive to lower the tax rate only to have to raise it again next year or the year after should property values remain flat, development ceases and mineral values continue to dip.

Lawrence backed away from his position to see the tax rate lowered by perhaps as much as 2.5 cents by saying, “I don’t want to put this court into a situation that would tie its hands based on the lowered effective tax rate.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Wade McKinney pointed out that in 2011, when Texas was feeling the fallout from the 2008 national financial crisis and tax rates began to grow in surrounding counties, the court shaved a million dollars from the budget in order to maintain the same tax rate.

“That amount was equal to a bond payment,” he said. “Our objective has been to keep the tax rate flat without fluctuation in order to secure a predictable revenue stream.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin supports a lowered tax rate if it corresponds to increased property values. “A flat tax rate is the objective as long as property values aren’t going up. I use 2011 as a reference point. If it had not been for new construction, our tax base would have gone way down,” he said.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas, who has also announced his retirement at the end of the year, stood by the fire marshal’s request for additional staffing. He opposed the removal of the amendment to the budget and voted against the adoption of the budget without the amendment. “I support the addition to the Fire Marshal’s Office. Its service has improved and I’ve seen it serve my precinct and our county well over the last four years. He’s (Fire Marshal Shane Renberg) asked for some help and I stand by giving that support in this budget.”

The three motions went as follows:

• To remove a proposed post to the Fire Marshal’s Office and return the allocated funds to the fund balance, 3-2;

• To adopt the revised budget, without the additional staffing;

• To approve the proposed tax rate of 47.79840 cents per $100 valuation, which has held steadily over the past five years.

After a brief public hearing, in which no one present had anything to say, Lawrence pointed out that he could not approve the budget the way it stood because he felt the taxpayer should realize the return of some of the 2.5 cents of the tax rate, since the bond it supported had been paid in full. To do so, he added he would not support the amendment to the budget which included an added position to the fire marshal’s office.

Lawrence won his argument, drawing support from Commissioners Geeslin and McKinney, who sided with Lawrence. Judge Richard Sanders and Thomas, opposed.

“In 2006, the voters “overwhelmingly supported us in the jail expansion and in the 2007-08 budget, we were able to restore one penny back as property values increased,” McKinney said. “Other entities have been raising their tax rates, it would be great to lower our tax rate.”

Geeslin agreed with the jail bond comments and pointed out that belt-tightening measures allowed the county to get by on the same tax rate, which continues to result in a 96 percent and 97 percent tax collection rate. Even with maintaining the same tax rate, it comes beneath the effective tax rate of 48.03730 cents per $100, commonly understood as the rate needed to raise the same amount of tax revenue it did the year before. “Commissioner Lawrence is correct, it would have been nice to return the bond portion of the tax rate to voters, but the reduction in mineral values replaces that (the bond). If we lowered taxes, long term it would have a negative effect,” he said.

Geeslin summarized the $25,561,825 budget as containing “a bit of a pay raise to keep up with the CPI (Consumer Price Index) and the healthcare insurance mandate.”

A copy of the 50-page document, whose numbers are based on 94 percent of the collectable tax levy, can be accessed on line through the county’s website, under the County Judge’s page or at www.henderson-county.com/departments/county-auditor/financial-transparency.

In other business, commissioners:

• renewed a service agreement with the Andrews Center for $27,500.

• entered into a road use agreement with HVAC Inc. at its 1010 W. Highway 31, Athens location.

• approved contracts for dental, vision and health insurance from Nov. 1-Oct. 31, 2017.

• resolved to oppose caps on property appraisals and revenue; unfunded mandates and in support of state funds for indigent criminal defense.

• ordered the designation of Clayton Homes Henderson County as a reinvestment zone, setting its boundaries.

• set a public hearing for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26 on a request for a speed limit of 35 mph on a 4.5 mile stretch of CR 4400 in Precinct 4.

• paid bills totaling $665,615.81, capital murder trial costs of $35,655.12, and sales tax for August totaling $1,299.37 on taxable fees and services.