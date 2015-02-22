Feb
22
Community members learn floral design
Posted by : February 22, 2015| On :
Special to The Monitor
SEVEN POINTS–The Cedar Creek Lake Garden Club sponsored The Seven Minute Curve, a free, hands-on community workshop in floral design at The Library at Cedar Creek Feb. 5.
The workshop was presented by Rachel Beer, and long-time garden club members Donna Malik and Hyta Sims.
Topics discussed include floral design and vocabulary critique, drying, preserving, and coloring plant materials, and creating individual arrangements using primarily locally acquired dried materials.
The floral compositions ranged in size and scale from mini-bouquets to large free-standing arrangements, and made use of both formal and informal design elements.
More photos from this event can be found in the Sunday, February 22, 2015 issue of The Monitor.
[…] Community members learn floral design SEVEN POINTS–The Cedar Creek Lake Garden Club sponsored The Seven Minute Curve, a free, hands-on community workshop in floral design at The Library at Cedar Creek Feb. 5. The workshop was presented by Rachel Beer, and long-time garden club … Read more on Monitor Online (blog) […]