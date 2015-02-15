O & J Auto Sales: we sell cash cars cheap

By Robyn Wheeler

Monitor Staff Writer

SEVEN POINTS–O & J Auto Sales has expanded its inventory of pre-owned vehicles at its new location in Seven Points.

“We appreciate the support of our new and returning customers thoughout our transition from Cap City to Seven Points,” owner Oakley Blevins said.

The lot, located next to McClain’s Restaurant, is larger and offers greater convenience.

“It feels great to know our customers are returning and recommending us to their friends and family,” he added.

In appreciation, O & J is offering $100 off a car purchase with the coupon in this issue of The Monitor.

O & J understands a car payment can drain a person’s pocketbook. That’s why most sales are priced between $1,500 and $5,000 and are cash transactions.

“Our mission is to sell cars everyone can afford,” Blevins said.

With that in mind, Blevins does not finance vehicle sales and customers deal directly with Blevins or his wife, Jamie.

“It’s a family business,” he said.

O & J doesn’t normally buy cars or accept trade-ins, except under certain rare circumstances.

O & J Auto Sales is open during tax refund season from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

They can be reached by calling (903) 432-0600.