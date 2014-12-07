Dec
A private memorial for Ronald “Ron” Dale Myers, 70, of Gun Barrel City, will be held at a later date.
He was born May 3, 1944, to Dera Irene (Strickland) and Charles Marvin Myers in Rochester and died peacefully Nov. 2, 2014, at the home of his younger daughter, Bonnie Myers Samford, in Anchor Point, Alaska, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was a graduate of Rochester High School and served in the United States Navy from 1962 – 67.
He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller at Dallas Love Field.
He was a resident of Cedar Creek Lake for almost 40 years and loved the lake and the relationships he established there.
He enjoyed time with his “coffee buddies,” fishing, cooking, winning many cook-off trophies, reading and writing poetry. His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Evelyn Crawford.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Myers, of Gun Barrel City; daughters Michelle Gracy and husband Shawn, of Royse City, Bonnie Samford and husband Carey of Anchor Point, Alaska; son R.D. Myers and wife Regina, of Gun Barrel City; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchidren; sisters Barbara Furrh and Rhona Wilburn of Haskell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or at donate.lbda.org.
“All mankind is of one author, and is one volume; when one man dies, one chapter is not torn out of the book, but translated into a better language; and every chapter must be so translated.” John Donne
