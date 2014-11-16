IRS phone scam arrives in lake area, demanding tax payment

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Alert. A phone scam that has been reported in Ennis, has arrived to the local area. The caller represents himself or herself as an agent of the IRS and they are after immediate payment of taxes in the thousands of dollars.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) warns that we are currently experiencing the “largest ever” telephone scam involving swindlers impersonating IRS agents and extorting money out of innocent taxpayers.

How the scam works

“Callers claiming to be from the IRS tell intended victims they owe taxes and must pay using a pre-paid debit card, wire transfer or a voucher, obtainable from many larger retailers. The scammers threaten those who refuse to pay with arrest, deportation or loss of a business or driver’s license,” TIGTA said in their news release.

A Gun Barrel City woman, 84, said she was threatened with the closing down of her bank account and of losing her house if she did not make an immediate payment, that very day.

“Can you imagine what a fright this was to me?” She asks.

After hanging up the phone, she called her tax preparer and was informed that it was a scam and then she called the police and the newspaper to warn others of the possibility of them receiving a similar phone call in the future.

According to an online article by William Perez on this IRS scam, the caller will often appear to be legitimate. TIGTA reveals the fraudsters often:

• “Use common names like Julie or Pete and fake IRS badge numbers. Though the Gun Barrel City woman said, everyone she spoke with had different foreign accents.

•“Know the last four digits of their victim’s Social Security Number.

• “Make caller ID information appear as if the IRS is calling.

• “Send bogus IRS e-mails to support their claims.

• “Call a second time, claiming to be the police or department of motor vehicles, and the caller ID again supports their claim.”

Over 20,000 incidents of this scam have been reported to TIGTA, and victims have been defrauded of over $1 million as of March 20, 2014.

What the IRS’s actually does

The IRS contacts taxpayers by mail alerting them that they owe taxes, and the letters explain options for paying by check or setting up an installment agreement. IRS agents do not take credit card numbers over the phone.

How to protect yourself if you get a call saying you owe taxes

TIGTA provides the following tips for how to deal with this telephone scam:

•“If you owe Federal taxes, or think you might owe taxes, hang up and call the IRS at 800-829-1040. IRS workers can help you with your payment questions.

• “If you don’t owe taxes, call and report the incident to TIGTA at (800) 366-4484.

• “You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at www.FTC.gov. Add ‘IRS Telephone Scam’ to the comments in your complaint.”

Exercise vigilance. Contact the IRS, or ask your tax professional to contact the IRS for you, instead of dealing with someone calling you out of the blue demanding money.