Police recover stolen goods

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : August 14, 2014

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–Several reports of missing concrete benches from a local cemetery were reported to Mabank police earlier this month.

Police Chief Kyle McAfee says Lt. Keith Bradshaw located the missing benches at a flea market in the Eustace area Aug. 2.

No arrests have been made in the case and the benches are being returned.

In another incident, more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the Kaufman Walmart was recovered by Mabank police officers.

They responded to a criminal mischief report of a car gunning its engine and tearing up a newly repaved area at Easley and Adair streets.

Following a short chase ending in Harbor Point, officers noticed electronic equipment with the store security tags still in place inside the vehicle. Calls to area Walmart stores, verified that the two men were caught on video carrying out the electronics without paying for them.

Gun Barrel City residents Michael Jessup and Zach Childers, in their early 20s, were jailed in Gun Barrel City and transferred to the Kaufman Police Department for theft charges.

Mabank police filed a criminal mischief violation and the electronics were returned to the retailer.

The men were subsequently processed through the Kaufman Law Enforcement Center.