HAM operators hear of Tesla’s antenna

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : August 14, 2014

MABANK—The Cedar Creek Amateur Radio (HAM) Club heard of renewed interest in Nikola Tesla’s “one world” communication system from one of its members, Cory Hine.About 30 members and more than half a dozen guests met at the Mabank Café Saturday to hear about the Tesla Antenna, capable of transmitting a signal or electricity using the earth’s surface and surrounding atmosphere to any points on the earth’s surface. Tesla first advertised his theory in the early 1900s. He called them stationary terrestrial waves.Hine referred members to Internet search “Tesla’s Big Mistake” for the full details of the system, while stating Tesla’s theories have been proven by a brilliant eccentric, whose lab and equipment was afterwards confiscated by the government in the 1990s.“This work has been suppressed since the ’30s,” Hine said.Tesla is the inventor of the alternating current (AC) electric system that won out over Thomas Edison’s direct current (DC) model. George Westinghouse provided the winning demonstration of the superiority of the Tesla’s polyphase system of alternating-current dynamos, transformers, and motors by lighting the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. This demonstration was a primary factor in Westinghouse getting the contract to construct the first power generation plant at Niagara Falls, which was named for Tesla and bore his patent numbers. By 1896, electricity generated there powered the city of Buffalo, NY.Hine explained the basics of the theory using projected diagrams from a computer.If Tesla had started out from known circuit theory, he would never have pursued the path he did. His conclusions seem to contradict the closed circuit model of electric conduction.Tesla actually started out with empirical observations that the Earth resonates electromagnetically like a struck bell. The atmosphere and the ionosphere made this possible, acting as a dielectric coating, containing the energy and preventing it from skipping off into space.In his day Tesla, a Serbian-born and educated American at age 35, represented the epitome of the “mad scientist,” holding demonstrations at home and abroad on the safety of AC by lighting a light-bulb in his mouth and handling what appeared to be lightning in his hands.The Tesla coil, which he invented in 1891, has been widely used today in radio and television sets and other electronic equipment. When he demonstrated the first radio-signal operated boat, observers described it as having been done by “magic, or telepathy.”Hine explained how Tesla first postulated that electromagnetic energy could travel transversely back and forth along longitudinal waves through the earth’s surface by means of sending generated signal or energy through a coil of long wire wrapped around a nonconductive pipe. To this was added a primary coil at a 90-degree angle with a mirror apparatus erected at some distance. At each top end is attached a resonating metal ball, like the floatation bulb in a toilet mechanism and a grounding array in the earth. Hine explained that four energy fields are in operation in the setup.“This could be constructed very cheaply and anyone could do it,” Hine said. He added that he is planning his own prototype of the apparatus in the near future and would report back to the club on his progress.“This is all proven theory,” Hine said. “The technology and the physics is out there. Everyone is going to want one of these.”When Tesla was conducting his own experiments with the geo-transmission theory, he received signals which he described as “intelligently controlled,” which some journalist translated to mean signals from other planets, possibly Mars. These reports were ill favored by the scientific community. And in fact, his theory is earthbound, because it is the earth’s surface which takes the place of a wire for transmission of the energy or signal, so it cannot be used to signal beyond the earth’s surface. Tesla postulated that the same mechanism could transmit electrical power to any point on the globe.Tesla formulated his geo-transmission theory in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he stayed from May 1899 until early 1900. He made what he regarded as his most important discovery— terrestrial stationary waves. By this discovery he proved that the Earth could be used as a conductor and would be as responsive as a tuning fork to electrical vibrations of a certain frequency. He also lighted 200 lamps without wires from a distance of 25 miles (40 kilometers) and created man-made lightning, producing flashes measuring 135 feet (41 metros).At that same time, Italian Guglielmo Marconi was conducting experiments with sending radio signals. Marconi founded the London-based Marconi Telegraph Company in 1899. Though his original transmission traveled a mere mile and a half, on Dec. 12, 1901, Marconi sent and received the first wireless message across the Atlantic Ocean, from Cornwall, England, to a military base in Newfoundland. His experiment was significant, as it disproved the dominant belief of the Earth’s curvature affecting transmission. Marconi is credited with the groundbreaking work necessary for all future radio technology.Online biographies on the Serbian-born inventor said, Tesla quipped that Marconi’s feat was done with 17 Tesla patents. This was the beginning of years of patent battles over radio with Tesla’s patents being upheld in 1903, followed by a reverse decision in favor of Marconi in 1904.It has been hypothesized that Tesla may have intercepted Marconi’s European experiments in July of 1899—Marconi may have transmitted the letter S (dot/dot/dot) in a naval demonstration, the same three impulses that Tesla hinted at hearing in Colorado—or signals from another experimenter in wireless transmission.