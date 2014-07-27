Jul
Kemp High School hosts volleyball camp
Bethany Anderson sets the ball for a teammate during the Kemp High School volleyball camp July 23 at the Kemp High School Gymnasium.
More photos from this event can be found in the Sunday, July 27, 2014 issue of The Monitor.
